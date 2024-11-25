Government to Open Condolence Book for Dame Ruby Bute





The Government of Sint Maarten announces the opening of a condolence book

in honor of the late Dame Ruby Bute, a revered cultural icon, artist, and storyteller whose contributions have profoundly help to shape the identity of our Sint Maarten.

The condolence book will be available for signing starting Monday, November 26, 2024, at 12:00 PM at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg.

All members of the public are invited to express their condolences and pay tribute to Dame Ruby Bute’s enduring legacy to her people and country.

Dame Ruby Bute’s work celebrated the essence of Sint Maarten, bringing its vibrant culture and history to life through her art and storytelling.

Her passing represents a significant loss for the community, yet her contributions to the preservation of our heritage will continue to inspire future generations.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina stated, “Dame Ruby Bute was an extraordinary artist and cultural custodian whose life and work embodied the soul of Sint Maarten. We encourage everyone to join us in honoring her remarkable legacy.”

The condolence book will remain open for signing during regular office hours in the days following its opening.