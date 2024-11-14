Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewisgets more vehicles for KPSM Fleet

In addition to the previously announced 9 new vehicles for the police force of St.Maarten funded through the Crime Fund, Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis on Thursday announced the acquisition of an additional three vehicles through the capital expenditures budget. This supplementary acquisition is in the final stages of a tender process, set to conclude this week. After the bidding closes, a committee will evaluate submissions to select the most suitable offers, ensuring these vehicles meet KPSM’s operational requirements.

“While there was considerable debate regarding the use of the Crime Fund, we must remember that

national safety is our top priority,” Minister Lewis stated. “With rising crime levels and limited resources, this action became essential not only to increase police visibility and deter crime but to strengthen our overall public safety efforts,” he concluded.

The purchase responds to a critical shortage of operational vehicles within KPSM, as many units have been rendered unserviceable due to wear and tear. Recognizing the urgent need for a reliable and responsive police force, Minister Lewis secured the necessary funding. Following approval from the Council of Ministers, NAF 517,779.00 was allocated, enabling the Ministry to address this pressing need.

This new fleet represents an important step toward improving KPSM’s operational capabilities, allowing

officers to respond promptly and more effectively. This initiative aligns with the Ministry’s mission to

support KPSM in safeguarding St. Maarten’s communities. Due to the urgency of this acquisition, the

Ministry is expediting the process to deploy the additional vehicles quickly, strengthening the police force’s capacity to respond to incidents.

Minister Lewis reiterated his commitment to supporting KPSM’s mission to protect the public. “These new

vehicles will enable our officers to perform their duties more efficiently and respond to emergencies swiftly, enhancing safety for everyone on the island,” he affirmed.