BPWC SXM hosts its Annual Candle Lighting & Induction Ceremony under the theme: “Keep the flames burning ”



On Saturday, November 2, 2024, the Business & Professional Women Concordia St. Martin (BPWC) hosted its Annual Candle Lighting Ceremony at Emilio’s Restaurant under the theme, “Keep the Flames Burning!” This cherished event, steeped in a 100-year-old tradition initiated by BPW International founder Dr. Lena Madesin Phillips, honors the ongoing dedication and achievements of women advocating for the rights of women and girls across 125 countries.

The BPWC association also welcomed two new members, Ms. Aida Holaman and Ms. Sophia

Carti, whose extensive experience in organizational leadership and community service

strengthens BPWC’s mission.

The event was skillfully chaired by Suzanne Scantlebery, supported by committee members

Danielle Chance-Glasgow, Sophia Carti, Cathy Questel-Gamiette, Treasurer Emelinda Lake,

Secretary Sharanne Gibbs, Vice President of Membership Kathia Magdeleine, and President

Catherine Magdeleine.

Educator and therapist Mrs. Collette Jones Chin delivered an inspiring keynote address,

reflecting on the importance of nurturing meaningful relationships and “keeping the flames

burning” in the face of life’s challenges. Mrs. Chin engaged the audience with a heartfelt blend

of words, song, and poetry, and also shared some of her challenges and coping mechanisms she

uses to keep her flame burning.

The evening’s atmosphere was enhanced by the melodious performance of Lady Rubia, whose

captivating voice resonated deeply with all in attendance.

BPWC President Catherine Magdeleine expressed gratitude, stating, “There is no greater joy

than to thank our members, guests, family, and friends for making this event a success. Together,

we continue to keep the flames burning.”

