Successful Operation by KPSM Special Team during the different Conferences onSint Maarten



Throughout last week’s FCCA Conference held at Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) Special Team actively worked to maintain safety and order across the island, especially in key conference areas. Operating from October 21 to 25, the team’s primary focus was visible and preventive policing to support the event and ensure a secure environment for both residents and visitors.

With a strategic plan in place, the Team carried out a range of operations:

 Increased Patrols and Surveillance: Officers on foot, bike, and in patrol cars were stationed around conference venues to maintain a steady, visible police presence.

 Traffic Control and Towing Enforcement: Routine traffic inspections were conducted, with priority on towing vehicles parked illegally in public areas, especially near Maho’s main roundabout and surrounding roads. Vehicle owners received fines for any violations.

 All officers were reminded to act in line with the principles of subsidiarity and proportionality, balancing enforcement with community needs.

On Thursday, October 24, 2024 the team split into two groups, with one group focusing in

Philipsburg during the day in response to increased concerns over theft, before regrouping in Maho .

The efforts resulted in significant achievements over the week:

Traffic Fines Issued: 129

Vehicles Inspected: 247

Two (2) individuals were arrested during these controls (1 for narcotics; 1 for receiving stolen goods)

9 vehicles and 15 individuals were searched in connection with narcotics and 16 scooter riders controlled during the operations.

KPSM is pleased with the positive outcome of the week’s operation and continues to focus on proactive, visible enforcement for the safety of Sint Maarten’s residents and visitors.