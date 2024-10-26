KPSM Implements Strategic Actions to Ensure Public Safety During InternationalConferences and Upcoming Tourist Season



The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has ramped up its efforts over the past few days to

ensure the safety and security of residents, visitors, and participants in several major

international conferences currently taking place on the island. In response to increased

traffic and security demands, especially in key areas like Maho and Philipsburg, the KPSM

has deployed multiple teams, working in conjunction with community officers, to address

the situation effectively.

Traffic Measures in the Maho Area

In the Maho area, where congestion has increased due to the influx of conference attendees

and visitors, the police have created a team tasked with managing traffic flow, ensuring

public safety, and mitigating any disruptions. KPSM is calling for patience and cooperation

from the public and motorists as these efforts are being implemented to safeguard everyone

on the island, ensuring smooth operations during these high-profile events.

Robbery Prevention and Safety Plan in Philipsburg

Meanwhile, in Philipsburg, police efforts are focused on preventing robberies and other

criminal activities in preparation for the busy high season. A safety strategy is being

developed to protect both businesses and shoppers in this key commercial district.

In the coming days, the police will be meeting with local merchants to collaborate on a

detailed plan that will enhance security and make the area as safe as possible for both

tourists and residents. This includes the implementation of preventative measures,

enhanced patrols, and community engagement initiatives.

KPSM stresses that public safety is a shared responsibility. To combat crime and ensure a

secure environment, the police are urging all stakeholders, including businesses, community

members, and visitors, to cooperate fully with law enforcement efforts. The police cannot do

it alone safety requires a collective effort from everyone on Sint Maarten.

Together, through collaboration and proactive measures, we can ensure that Sint Maarten

remains a safe.