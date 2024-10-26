KPSM Implements Strategic Actions to Ensure Public Safety During InternationalConferences and Upcoming Tourist Season

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has ramped up its efforts over the past few days to
ensure the safety and security of residents, visitors, and participants in several major
international conferences currently taking place on the island. In response to increased
traffic and security demands, especially in key areas like Maho and Philipsburg, the KPSM
has deployed multiple teams, working in conjunction with community officers, to address
the situation effectively.
Traffic Measures in the Maho Area
In the Maho area, where congestion has increased due to the influx of conference attendees
and visitors, the police have created a team tasked with managing traffic flow, ensuring
public safety, and mitigating any disruptions. KPSM is calling for patience and cooperation
from the public and motorists as these efforts are being implemented to safeguard everyone
on the island, ensuring smooth operations during these high-profile events.
Robbery Prevention and Safety Plan in Philipsburg
Meanwhile, in Philipsburg, police efforts are focused on preventing robberies and other
criminal activities in preparation for the busy high season. A safety strategy is being
developed to protect both businesses and shoppers in this key commercial district.
In the coming days, the police will be meeting with local merchants to collaborate on a
detailed plan that will enhance security and make the area as safe as possible for both
tourists and residents. This includes the implementation of preventative measures,
enhanced patrols, and community engagement initiatives.
KPSM stresses that public safety is a shared responsibility. To combat crime and ensure a
secure environment, the police are urging all stakeholders, including businesses, community
members, and visitors, to cooperate fully with law enforcement efforts. The police cannot do
it alone safety requires a collective effort from everyone on Sint Maarten.
Together, through collaboration and proactive measures, we can ensure that Sint Maarten
remains a safe.