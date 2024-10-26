Urgent Safety Advisory Regarding Repeated Oil Spills on Public Roads



The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is issuing a safety advisory to the public regarding the

repeated and hazardous oil spills observed on public roads. For the third time in the past

month, officers have detected a significant oil spill along Sucker-garden Road, extending to

the Belvedere area. This reckless behavior endangers both motorists and pedestrians, compromising

road safety and potentially causing serious accidents.

Oil and other aggregates spilled onto the roads create dangerous driving conditions, as these substances reduce tire traction and increase the likelihood of skidding, especially on curves and during rainy conditions. The recent oil spill on Sucker Garden-Road is suspected to have contributed to a serious accident in this area several weeks ago. The incident remains under investigation as police work to determine its precise cause.

KPSM urges members of the public to assist in identifying and reporting individuals or businesses responsible for spilling hazardous materials on public roads without taking steps to properly clean up these substances. Reports of similar incidents should be directed to KPSM immediately, as prompt information can help prevent future accidents and safeguard road users.

Anyone with information regarding these recent oil spills or other hazardous incidents is asked to come forward and assist the investigation. Responsible parties found to be spilling substances on public roads without ensuring adequate cleanup will face penalties, as such acts pose a direct threat to public safety.

We thank the community for their cooperation in helping to keep our roads safe. If you witness or have knowledge of any similar incidents, please contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at 1721 5422222 or via our confidential tip line 9300.