Reading Festival in Sint Maarten Inspires hundreds 



Stichting Biblionef Netherlands Stichting Biblionef Netherlands, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport of Sint Maarten, the Sint Maarten Library, the Help Our Children Foundation, and the University of St. Martin (USM) is proud to announce the successful conclusion of the Reading Festival Sint Maarten Edition, held on October 18 and 19 at USM.

The two-day event brought together over (1,000) children, parents, and teachers for a celebration of reading and literacy.

The festival featured a range of activities designed to ignite a passion for reading among young participants.

Highlights included storytelling sessions by local authors, interactive reading games, creative workshops, puppet shows, and the donation of over 2,600 books to participating children and schools.

The event not only provided a fun and educational experience but also highlighted the importance of reading in children’s development.

“We are thrilled with the success of the Reading Festival and the enthusiastic participation from the community,” said Bethzy Gianella Chiang, Director at Biblionef Netherlands.

“It was heartwarming to see so many children excited about books and reading. We believe this event has planted the seeds for a lifelong love of reading.”

The first day of the festival focused on children aged 6 to 8, who enjoyed a morning filled with reading activities and interactive games at USM as well as in their schools.

The second day opened up to the general public, with activities running throughout the day. The festival also featured sessions for parents and teachers, emphasizing the role they play in fostering a reading culture at home and in schools.

Feedback from participants has been overwhelmingly positive, with many parents and teachers expressing their appreciation for the event and its impact.

Director of A.C.E. Foundation – Claire Elshot, shared, “I would like to thank you, the volunteers and the organizers of the first reading festival for a very exciting event with a different amount

of activities well planned and executed to the effect that the kids were all happy and actively engaged at this festival. A big thumbs up to all of you.”

To ensure the sustainability of the festival’s impact, Biblionef Netherlands has documented all activities in a handbook, which will be distributed to schools, libraries, and other organizations.

This resource will help educators and community leaders continue to promote reading and literacy in Sint Maarten. The schools will also continue organizing the same activities in collaboration with

trainee teachers from USM, local authors and story tellers.

Book donations have also been made to the school libraries.

The organizers would like to thank all the sponsors that made this event possible: Central Bank Curacao & St. Maarten, Orco Bank, Windward Islands Bank Ltd, First Caribbean Bank, RBC Bank, Seven Seas Water NV, Standard Trust Escrow Foundation, Nagico Insurances, Port St. Maarten, Lions Club, Richards Legal ABV, Katsiaryna Delight, Publix Supermarket, Island Gems Charity Foundation, Justice 4 All Consultancy, The Daily Herald, Prime Distributors NV, Divico NV, Domino’s Pizza, Office World, Endless Summer Wear, Het Cultuur Fonds Caribische Gebied, National Library of the Netherlands, Stichting de Zaaier, Intermar Freight Services Express Sint Maarten & GLE Caribbean Line in the Netherlands, Cavalier Logistics, the St. Martin Rotary Club, the Mid-Isle Rotary Club, the Sunrise Rotary Club, the Sunset Rotary Club, the Sint Maarten Lions and Leos Club, and Lemniscaat.