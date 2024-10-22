ST. MAARTEN TOURISM BUREAU IN COLLABORATION WITHU.S. PUBLIC RELATIONS FIRM, DIAMOND PR, TO HOST TOP TIER MEDIA IN ST. MAARTEN



Arriving October 20th, five members of the US media will visit St. Maarten

to explore all the destination has to offer, with an emphasis on the local culture.

ST. MAARTEN (October 17, 2024) – Set to arrive this Sunday, October 20th, a group of five (5) top tier

media from the United States will explore St. Maarten with an itinerary curated to focus on the island’s

vibrant culture as it relates to local traditions, cuisine, history and more. This visit is an initiative by the St.

Maarten Tourism Bureau, spearheaded by the U.S. based public relations firm and agency of record for

the STB, Diamond Public Relations. This group of freelance writers contribute to publications such as

National Geographic, MSN, USA Today, TIME, and Travel Noire, and will spend five days / four nights

immersing themselves in all the destination has to offer.

While on island, the group is graciously being hosted by Simpson Bay Resort, Marina & Spa, followed by

the JW Marriott St. Maarten Beach Resort & Spa. On island experiences will include Titah Doll painting

and its history, a look inside Carnival through the interactive We Culture Museum, a peek at St. Maarten

festivals in a unique way at Under SXM, and a Johnny Cake making class at Tj’s Cassava Coal Pot. The

island’s local culinary scene will also be showcased through meals at Bamboo House, Captain D’s Rib

Shack, Sale & Pepe, Carambola and Cindy’s Roti, with a quick visit to the French side for a peek into

their dining scene as well. This visit will also include a day trip to the neighboring island of Saba with the

intention of promoting island-hopping and positioning St. Maarten as a main hub for Caribbean

exploration.

“Having media of this caliber visit St. Maarten in order to share their experience first hand is key to

keeping us top of mind amongst the US consumers as they make travel and vacation choices,” said May-

Ling Chun, Director of Tourism for the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau. “We also send a heartfelt thanks to

the SHTA and the full support of the private sector in the form of accommodations, activities, meals and

more, as we wouldn’t be able to showcase the diversity and variety of options on island without them.

Their partnership is an invaluable and key part of our efforts.”

Later this month the island will also welcome a group of five influencers, hosted and sourced by Diamond

Public Relations, focused on staying active while on vacation, as well as a group of up to 15 Tik Tok

Content Creators that will visit during Flavors thus further promoting our robust culinary scene.