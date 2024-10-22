Objection Committee Established





The Government of Sint Maarten, under the auspices of the Ministry of Justice is

pleased to inform you that the Objection Committee (Bezwaarcommissie) has been officially established and has commenced its duties.

The committee is now in the process of reviewing submitted objections (bezwaarschriften) and will be reaching out to those civil servants in the Ministry of Justice who have filed an objection, to schedule a hearing.

If you have submitted an objection and are invited for a hearing, please be advised to attend your scheduled hearing fully prepared.

You are encouraged to bring all relevant documentation that could support or clarify your case.

However, the most critical document to present is your National Decree (Landsbesluit), specifically indicating the date on which it was received.

This is essential for the committee’s review process. Without this document, your hearing may be delayed or rescheduled.

We thank you for your cooperation and further communication will be sent directly within six weeks from

now to those concerned regarding the specific dates and times for hearings.