On October 1st, as the world celebrates our Seniors, Member of Parliament
Omar E.C. Ottley extends heartfelt well wishes for health and longevity to the seniors of our
community. Recognizing that every day should honour our elders, MP Ottley emphasizes the
importance of this special day dedicated to celebrating their contributions and ensuring their
well-being.
As a long-time advocate for senior care, MP Ottley has implemented numerous initiatives
during his tenure as Minister. His efforts include raising the Age Old Pension (AOV),
introducing senior computer courses, launching senior hygiene programs, and organizing
various health screening initiatives tailored for seniors. Through these programs, he has
sought to empower seniors with knowledge and resources to enhance their quality of life.
MP Ottley also acknowledges the critical need for accessible dental and eye care services
for seniors. Driven by this passion, he has worked diligently to advance the SAAHA (Ottley
Care) initiative within the healthcare system to provide these essential services.
As a committed Member of Parliament, Ottley promises to hold the government accountable
for the timely passage of legislation that supports seniors. He stated, “We must prioritize our
seniors and ensure they receive the care and support they deserve. It is our responsibility to
advocate for their needs and well-being.”
Looking ahead, MP Ottley has outlined several planned initiatives aimed at further improving
the lives of seniors, including making the old age pension non-taxable and advocating for an
additional increase in the AOV pension.
On this World Seniors Day, MP Ottley encourages everyone to take a moment to appreciate
our seniors and to recognize the invaluable wisdom and experience they bring to our society.
MP Omar E.C. Ottley expresses appreciation on International Day of Older Persons
On October 1st, as the world celebrates our Seniors, Member of Parliament