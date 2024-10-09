MP Omar E.C. Ottley expresses appreciation on International Day of Older Persons

On October 1st, as the world celebrates our Seniors, Member of Parliament

Omar E.C. Ottley extends heartfelt well wishes for health and longevity to the seniors of our

community. Recognizing that every day should honour our elders, MP Ottley emphasizes the

importance of this special day dedicated to celebrating their contributions and ensuring their

well-being.

As a long-time advocate for senior care, MP Ottley has implemented numerous initiatives

during his tenure as Minister. His efforts include raising the Age Old Pension (AOV),

introducing senior computer courses, launching senior hygiene programs, and organizing

various health screening initiatives tailored for seniors. Through these programs, he has

sought to empower seniors with knowledge and resources to enhance their quality of life.

MP Ottley also acknowledges the critical need for accessible dental and eye care services

for seniors. Driven by this passion, he has worked diligently to advance the SAAHA (Ottley

Care) initiative within the healthcare system to provide these essential services.

As a committed Member of Parliament, Ottley promises to hold the government accountable

for the timely passage of legislation that supports seniors. He stated, “We must prioritize our

seniors and ensure they receive the care and support they deserve. It is our responsibility to

advocate for their needs and well-being.”

Looking ahead, MP Ottley has outlined several planned initiatives aimed at further improving

the lives of seniors, including making the old age pension non-taxable and advocating for an

additional increase in the AOV pension.

On this World Seniors Day, MP Ottley encourages everyone to take a moment to appreciate

our seniors and to recognize the invaluable wisdom and experience they bring to our society.