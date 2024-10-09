First Strike of Cg1 and Cg5 Coins

For the past week, the flags of Curaçao and Sint Maarten have flown on the property of the Royal Canadian Mint (RCM) in Winnipeg, Canada. The raising of the flags symbolically concluded a special visit to the Mint, where the first strike of the Cg1 and Cg5 coins took place earlier in the day, bringing the CBCS one step closer to the introduction of the Caribbean guilder.

The Cg1 and Cg5 are the final coins in the Caribbean guilder series to be minted, following the

completion of the lower denominations. As the coins rolled off the press, Alex Reeves, Senior

Manager of Public Affairs at RCM, told Canadian television station CTV News, which was in

attendance, that this was a special moment for the Mint in more ways than one, as these are the

first tri-metallic coins ever produced by the facility. Composed of three different metals, this type

of coin marks a technical innovation for RCM.

As part of a tradition at RCM, the flag of each country for which they mint coins is given a

permanent place along the driveway of their production facility in Winnipeg. This time was

exceptional, as the flags of two countries were added to the display, with the new coins being

intended for both Curaçao and Sint Maarten. During the flag-raising ceremony, the national

anthems of each country were played.

Representing the CBCS, Supervisory Board members Ahmed Bell and Jason Rogers, Executive

Director Leila Matroos-Lasten, and XCG team members Alvin Francisco and Eleanore Reynaert-

Vervuurt attended the first strike and ceremony, while Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs and her

Chief of Cabinet, Nicole Marlin, represented the Country of Sint Maarten. RCM was represented

by Marie Lemay, President & CEO, and several RCM-officials.

In her brief address, Leila Matroos-Lasten remarked that a high-quality product had been achieved

and that this was thanks in part to RCM’s expertise: “RCM has proven to be the strategic partner

we were looking for. By working together professionally, we have achieved a resounding

acceptance of the new coin design by the citizens of Curaçao and Sint Maarten. We look forward

to continuing this collaboration in the coming years.”