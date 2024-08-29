Sint Maarten Police Force Assists TEATT Inspectors in Simpson Bay



In the early hours of Thursday, August 29th, 2024, officers of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM)

were called to assist inspectors from the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic, and

Telecommunications (TEATT) during an inspection of a business establishment located in the Simpson

Bay area.

The police were requested to assist after the TEATT Inspectors encountered a situation where the

management of the establishment in question was found to be operating outside the rules and

regulations set forth by the Ministry. Despite prior warnings and notices, the business had continued

its operations without adhering to the necessary legal requirements.

In cooperation with the TEATT Inspectors, the Police ensured that the establishment was closed down

to prevent further non-compliant activities. The Sint Maarten Police Force remains committed to

upholding the law and supporting other government agencies in their efforts to regulate and maintain

order within the business community.

The KPSM encourages all businesses to comply with the regulations established by the TEATT and

other relevant authorities.