Sint Maarten Police Force Assists TEATT Inspectors in Simpson Bay

In the early hours of Thursday, August 29th, 2024, officers of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM)
were called to assist inspectors from the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic, and
Telecommunications (TEATT) during an inspection of a business establishment located in the Simpson
Bay area.
The police were requested to assist after the TEATT Inspectors encountered a situation where the
management of the establishment in question was found to be operating outside the rules and
regulations set forth by the Ministry. Despite prior warnings and notices, the business had continued
its operations without adhering to the necessary legal requirements.
In cooperation with the TEATT Inspectors, the Police ensured that the establishment was closed down
to prevent further non-compliant activities. The Sint Maarten Police Force remains committed to
upholding the law and supporting other government agencies in their efforts to regulate and maintain
order within the business community.
The KPSM encourages all businesses to comply with the regulations established by the TEATT and
other relevant authorities.