SABA TOURISM CELEBRATES SABA ART & CRAFTS WITH MONTH-LONG ACTIVITIES:

“SABA ART MONTH APRIL 2024”

The Saba Tourism Bureau is thrilled to announce the launch of the inaugural “Saba Art Month

2024,” a month-long celebration of Saba’s rich artistic heritage and vibrant contemporary art

scene. Scheduled to take place throughout the month of April, this exciting event aims to

showcase the diverse art styles and talents of the island while providing engaging activities for

both locals and visitors alike.

The festivities kick off with an opening art exhibition titled “Jazz in the Park,” which promises to

be a captivating evening of art, music, and culture. An event walking us through the history of

Saba’s art from “then to now” collaborated with Major Osmar R. Simmons Museum, Harry L.

Johnson Museum, and the Sea and Learn Foundation, the event will feature displays of Saba’s

artistic evolution from past to present. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy live music

performances by DJ Zander Zone and renowned artists Betti V and Saxophonist Connis

Vanterpool. Additionally, live workshops led by esteemed Saba artists Mary Theilman and

Marie Petit will offer participants the chance to explore their creativity through painting and

jewelry making.

Throughout the month, Saba Art Month will offer a diverse range of activities and workshops

catering to all ages and interests. Highlights include a collaborative mural project with the

Community Development and Culture Department, a serene “Sip and Paint” experience nestled

in the island’s lush rainforest venue Rendezvous, and engaging art classes for students at the

Primary School. Visitors and locals alike can also partake in Create & Learn workshops focusing

on sustainable art practices, including the renowned Saba Lace, pottery making, and glass bead

creations.

Alexis Charles, Product Development Coordinator at the Saba Tourism Bureau, emphasized the

importance of art in bringing communities together and providing tourists with authentic

experiences. “Art brings the family together and gives tourists a piece of the heart of Saba to

take home after their experience on the island,” she noted.

Director of Tourism Malinda Hassell expressed excitement about the inaugural Saba Art Month,

highlighting its significance in showcasing Saba’s creative community and fostering partnerships

across various sectors. “Saba has an active creative community, and this is a great way to

highlight, promote, and partner up with tourism partners, foundations, and other government

departments,” she stated.

Saba Art Month is set to become an annual fixture on the island’s cultural calendar, with the

tourism bureau committed to enriching the destination’s offerings through thematic months

that cater to both tourists and the local community. For those interested in participating in

Saba Art Month events, registration is now open through the Saba Tourism Bureau. Join us as

we celebrate the vibrant art and crafts of Saba during Saba Art Month 2024!

View Video: https://youtu.be/CmGtuVhep_s