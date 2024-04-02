Illegal Dumping Site Clean-Up Operation Commences on Pond Island: Ministry of VROMI TakesDecisive Action



The Ministry of VROMI (Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure) has launched a concerted effort to combat illegal dumping along the road behind Sint Maarten Building Supplies (SBS), commencing yesterday and extending throughout the week. This initiative aims to address the persistent issue of unauthorized waste disposal plaguing the area.

The ongoing illegal dumping on the road behind SBS has been a growing concern, posing environmental

hazards to the surroundings. In response, the Ministry of VROMI has taken decisive action to restore

cleanliness and order to the area.

As part of the comprehensive strategy, the Ministry is undertaking several key measures:

Clean-Up Operation: Immediate clean-up efforts began yesterday and will continue over the course of

the week. Contracted teams are diligently working to remove accumulated waste and restore the area

to proper conditions.

Road Modification: In a bid to prevent future occurrences of illegal dumping, the Ministry of VROMI is

actively working on converting the road behind SBS into a one-way street. This strategic move aims to

regulate traffic flow and enhance monitoring capabilities to deter unlawful dumping activities.

Boulder Installation: To further reinforce the deterrence against illegal dumping, boulders will be

strategically placed along the roadside to impede access for unauthorized waste disposal. These physical

barriers will serve as a visible deterrent.

The Ministry of VROMI emphasizes the importance of community cooperation in maintaining the

cleanliness and integrity of public spaces. Residents and businesses are urged to refrain from illegal

dumping and to utilize designated waste disposal facilities responsibly.