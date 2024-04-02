Roses Road, Cul de Sac Temporary One Lane Road Closure Announcement



The Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Infrastructure and Environment) is hereby announcing a One Lane Road Closure on Roses Road due to the progression of The Concrete Hard

Surfacing Side Roads Project. The road will undergo resurfacing that will last a duration of three (3) to

four (4) weeks, starting on Wednesday April 3rd, 2024 at 9 AM to 4 PM.

Traffic for residents- work is carried alternately with a road width of 2.5m each time. Parking next to road

when possible and a continuous route without congestion for other residents.

Kindly be advised that Windward Roads will be conducting the road repairs, with the supply of Sint

Maarten Concrete. We urge all road users to exercise caution and remain vigilant of the workers during

their operations.

One Lane Road Closure Details:

Date and Time: From Wednesday April 3rd from 9 AM to 4 PM for the duration of three (3) to four (4) weeks.

Location: Roses Road, Cul de Sac

Stay updated on The Concrete Hard Surfacing Side Roads Project by visiting our official government

website and Facebook page.