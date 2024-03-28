Illegally Parked Vehicles on Rhine road in Mullet-Bay Will Be Removed at Owner’s Expense



The Sint Maarten Police Force issues a stern warning to the public regarding illegal parking practices on Rhine Road in Mullet Bay, particularly concerning vehicles obstructing traffic flow to Mullet Bay Beach.

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) will intensify enforcement efforts along Rhine Road in the coming days. A specialized team will be deployed to monitor the area and remove any vehicles impeding the free flow of traffic.

Owners of illegally parked vehicles will bear the cost of removal and any associated fines.

This warning is particularly pertinent as we approach the Easter weekend, a time when many individuals gather at Mullet Bay Beach for recreation and camping. From March 28, 2024, to April 1, 2024, all visitors and campers are reminded to adhere strictly to parking regulations and utilize designated parking spaces provided.

Be advised: this warning is not issued lightly. Failure to comply with parking regulations will result in immediate action, including fines.

The Sint Maarten Police Force urges all beachgoers, campers, and residents to cooperate fully by

utilizing designated parking spaces provided for access to Mullet Bay Beach. Let us work together to

preserve order, safety, and convenience for all.