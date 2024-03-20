The inspection department for the Ministry of TEATT wishes to inform holders ofpassenger transport permits that the confirmation letter process will be reinstated as of Thursday,March 21, 2024.

Permit holders who have not yet acquired the road tax sticker must visit the office of

Section Transport located at Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard #6, Philipsburg opposite of Fairway Mark it

on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9:00 AM and 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM to acquire the

confirmation letter before picking up the road tax sticker. Assistant drivers who manage the operational

affairs on behalf of the permit holder must present a signed statement dated no earlier than seven (7)

days and a copy of the permit holder’s identification to receive the confirmation letter. Additionally, the

vehicle insurance, inspection card, original passenger transport permit must be presented to the office.

Since the start of 2024, an amount of 4,650 NAFls in fines has been issued to operators within the

passenger transport industry. Notable violations include operating without a permit issued by the

Minister of TEATT; expired insurance and/or motor vehicle inspection card; not having the price list

visibly displayed in the vehicle for passenger reference; not being appropriately dressed while carrying

out service (e.g., wearing stained or torn clothing); putting into service a poorly maintained and dirty

vehicle (e.g., visible dirt or dust, torn seat upholstery, foul odor, dusty air vents etc.); the vehicle not

being equipped with safety glass in all window panes. As a general condition stipulated in passenger

transport permits, permit holders and assistant drivers must familiarize themselves with the legal

requirements of the National Ordinance on Passenger Transport in general and specifically the articles

associated with the respective category of passenger transport. Henceforth, Control Unit of Section

Transport will be increasing field controls with zero-tolerance. In other words, if the affairs of your

operation are not in line with the legal requirements it will result in the operator receiving a fine at the

scene of the control. If there is strong suspicion of a criminal act (e.g., fraud) having been committed,

the police will be called to the scene.

Lastly, passenger transport operators play a crucial role in shaping the tourism experience in Sint

Maarten. A seamless and enjoyable journey whether by passenger bus, taxi, tour, or occasional

transport enhances the overall tourism product, fostering positive reviews, repeat visits, and ultimately,

sustained economic growth. Therefore, it is imperative for passenger transport operators to uphold high

standards of Professionalism, reliability, and commitment to customer satisfaction, and hospitality,

contributing not only to individual businesses’ success but also to the broader prosperity of Sint

Maarten’s tourism industry.