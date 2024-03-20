Police Response to an armed robbery on a supermarket in Philipsburg.



The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) responded to reports of an armed robbery at a supermarket

in the Philipsburg area on Tuesday, March 19th, 2024, around 1:00 PM. Multiple calls were received by Police Dispatch, alerting the police to the presence of armed individuals at one of the major supermarkets on Cannegieter Street.

In response to these calls, several police patrols, detectives, and forensic personnel were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, it was determined through preliminary investigation that two male suspects, dressed in dark clothing and armed with firearms, had forcibly entered the establishment and proceeded to carry out a robbery.

Unfortunately, during the course of the robbery, one of the suspects injured a worker by striking

them in the head with the weapon. The victim was treated by ambulance personnel at the scene and

later transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further treatment.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is pursuing all leads and avenues of investigation to bring those

responsible for this crime to justice.

The detectives are investigating this Armed robbery cases are asking anyone who has information about this or any other robbery to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300

