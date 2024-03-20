Featured Top Headlines

Sint Maarten Police Force Takes Precautionary Measures Ahead of Carnival Season Jump-Ups

11 hours ago
Pearl FM


The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is gearing up for the festivities, as part of the carnival season. In light of recent events and observations during the causeway Jump-up that took place on Saturday, March 16th, 2024, the Police Force has identified several concerns that need to be addressed for the
safety and security of all participants and attendees.
One of the significant issues noted during the causeway Jump-up was the presence of individuals wearing ski masks. This practice not only raises security concerns but also impedes the identification process for law enforcement. In light of this, the Police Force urges all participants and revelers to refrain
from wearing ski masks or similar facial coverings during the upcoming events.
Measures will be implemented to discourage and address this phenomenon effectively.
Furthermore, the Police Force is also urging vendors and patrons selling beverages along the side of the road to exercise caution. Specifically, the sale of drinks from bottles poses an additional risk to the safety and well-being of attendees. In the interest of public safety, vendors are requested to avoid selling drinks in bottles during the upcoming events
The Sint Maarten Police Force emphasizes its commitment to ensuring a safe and enjoyable carnival
season for all residents and visitors alike. Through proactive measures and community cooperation,
we aim to mitigate potential risks and maintain a festive atmosphere conducive to celebration.

Related Posts

Featured Top Headlines

Free Breast Exam & Health Screening scheduled for March 30.Register Today

11 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Top Headlines

Wednesday is World Oral Health Day – “A Happy Mouth is…A Happy Body”

11 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Top Headlines

Prime Minister Jacobs Returns After Productive Talks at CSW 68th Session in New YorkPhilipsburg, Friday March 15, 2024

11 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Top Headlines

The inspection department for the Ministry of TEATT wishes to inform holders ofpassenger transport permits that the confirmation letter process will be reinstated as of Thursday,March 21, 2024.

11 hours ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Top Headlines

Free Breast Exam & Health Screening scheduled for March 30.Register Today

11 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Top Headlines

Wednesday is World Oral Health Day – “A Happy Mouth is…A Happy Body”

11 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Top Headlines

Prime Minister Jacobs Returns After Productive Talks at CSW 68th Session in New YorkPhilipsburg, Friday March 15, 2024

11 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Top Headlines

The inspection department for the Ministry of TEATT wishes to inform holders ofpassenger transport permits that the confirmation letter process will be reinstated as of Thursday,March 21, 2024.

11 hours ago
Pearl FM