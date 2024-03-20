Sint Maarten Police Force Takes Precautionary Measures Ahead of Carnival Season Jump-Ups



The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is gearing up for the festivities, as part of the carnival season. In light of recent events and observations during the causeway Jump-up that took place on Saturday, March 16th, 2024, the Police Force has identified several concerns that need to be addressed for the

safety and security of all participants and attendees.

One of the significant issues noted during the causeway Jump-up was the presence of individuals wearing ski masks. This practice not only raises security concerns but also impedes the identification process for law enforcement. In light of this, the Police Force urges all participants and revelers to refrain

from wearing ski masks or similar facial coverings during the upcoming events.

Measures will be implemented to discourage and address this phenomenon effectively.

Furthermore, the Police Force is also urging vendors and patrons selling beverages along the side of the road to exercise caution. Specifically, the sale of drinks from bottles poses an additional risk to the safety and well-being of attendees. In the interest of public safety, vendors are requested to avoid selling drinks in bottles during the upcoming events

The Sint Maarten Police Force emphasizes its commitment to ensuring a safe and enjoyable carnival

season for all residents and visitors alike. Through proactive measures and community cooperation,

we aim to mitigate potential risks and maintain a festive atmosphere conducive to celebration.