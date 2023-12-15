Prime Minister Jacobs Advances Inclusive Foreign Policy for Sint Maarten in Meeting with Ambassador Brandt

Last week, Prime Minister Jacobs and the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the United Nations, Her Excellency Yoka Brandt, discussed their commitment to a further collaboration for an inclusive foreign policy of the Kingdom and of Sint Maarten. Coordinated by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DBB), the meeting highlighted the strong partnership between the Government of Sint Maarten and the United Nations through the support of the Permanent Mission and DBB. The discussions emphasized several key objectives aimed at fostering inclusivity, advancing the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) agenda, and reinforcing collaborative efforts in global outreach and partnerships.

Prime Minister Jacobs emphasized the importance of the SIDS agenda and the priorities of Sint

Maarten pertaining to sustainable development and our National Development Vision. SIDS face

unique challenges due to their vulnerability to climate change and economic dependence on external

markets, and this reality is no different for Sint Maarten.

Other topics included initiatives for capacity building as well as recognizing the benefits of a formal

SIDS policy, which will be finalized next year. Jacobs anticipates that this policy will have a positive

impact on regional and global outreach, emphasizing the role of Sint Maarten in the region, but also

to bridge the gap between the Global North and the challenges faced by SIDS, including Sint

Maarten, in the Global South.

Discussing upcoming events, the Prime Minister highlighted Brandt’s role in the Commission on the

Status of Women and the advocated for inclusion of gender equality issues that play out within the

Caribbean region, particularly related to the impact of climate disaster risks for women.

Concluding, Prime Minister Jacobs expressed appreciation for the continued collaborative efforts

between the Permanent Mission and the Government of Sint Maarten, through the support of DBB.

Prime Minister Jacobs reiterated that only through equitable and inclusive alliances can the foreign

policy priorities of all four countries within the Kingdom be achieved.

Prime Minister Jacobs thanked Her Excellency for the positive and inclusive working relationship

and looks forward to this continuity, while building towards the 4th International Conference on

Small Island Developing States taking place in May 2024, which will be hosted by Antigua and

Barbuda. This conference aims to assess the ability of SIDS to achieve sustainable development,

aligning with the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals.