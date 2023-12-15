2023 Safety Tips for Decorating your Home and Christmastree this holiday season





2023 Holiday shoppers are busy buying Christmas trees and lights to adorn their home this holiday season. With less than 13 days before Christmas Eve, families are bustling around to have everything in place.

Parents and family members should keep in mind some holiday safety tips where it concerns decorations and the Christmas tree. The season is all about family togetherness and we would like everyone to have a safe holiday season incident free.

Every year the Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department that falls under the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, as part of its calendar of observances, highlights and creates awareness where it concerns holiday safety.

Check out this list of holiday season safety tips:

Trees:

 When purchasing an artificial tree, look for the label “Fire Resistant.” Although this label does not mean the tree won’t catch fire, it does indicate the tree will resist burning and should extinguish quickly.

 When purchasing a live tree, check for freshness. A fresh tree is green, needles are hard to pull from

branches and do not break when bent between your fingers. The trunk butt of a fresh tree is sticky with

resin, and when tapped on the ground, the tree should not lose many needles.

 When setting up a tree at home, be sure to keep the stand filled with water. Check regularly to avoid

mosquito breeding. Place the tree out of the way of foot traffic and do not block doorways or exits.

Lights:

 Indoors or outside, use only lights that have been tested for safety by a recognized testing laboratory,

which indicates conformance with safety standards. Use only lights that have fused plugs.

 Check each set of lights, new or old, for broken or cracked sockets, frayed or bare wires, or loose

connections, and throw out damaged sets. Always replace burned-out bulbs promptly with the same

wattage bulbs.

 Use no more than three standard size sets of lights per single extension cord. Make sure the extension cord is rated for the intended use.

 Never use electric lights on a metallic tree. The tree can become charged with electricity from faulty lights, and a person touching a branch could be electrocuted.

 Before using lights outdoors, check labels to be sure they have been certified for outdoor use.

 Stay away from power or feeder lines leading from utility poles into older homes.

 Fasten outdoor lights securely to trees, house walls, or other firm supports to protect the lights from wind damage. Use only insulated staples to hold strings in place, not nails or tacks. Or, run strings of lights through hooks (available at hardware stores).

 Turn off all holiday lights when you go to bed or leave the house. The lights could short out and start a fire.

 Use caution when removing outdoor holiday lights.

Never pull or tug on lights – they could unravel and inadvertently wrap around power lines.

 Outdoor electric lights and decorations should be plugged into circuits protected by ground fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs). Portable outdoor GFCIs can be purchased where electrical supplies are sold. GFCIs can be installed permanently to household circuits by a qualified electrician.

Decorations:

 Use only non-combustible or flame-resistant materials to trim a tree. Choose tinsel or artificial icicles of plastic or nonleaded metals. Leaded materials are hazardous if ingested by children.

 Never use lighted candles on a tree or near other evergreens. Always use non-flammable holders, and

place candles where they will not be knocked down.

 In homes with small children, take special care to avoid decorations that are sharp or breakable, keep

trimmings with small removable parts out of the reach of children to avoid the child swallowing or inhaling small pieces, and avoid trimmings that resemble candy or food that may tempt a child to eat them.

 Wear gloves to avoid eye and skin irritation while decorating with spun glass “angel hair.”

 Follow container directions carefully to avoid lung irritation while decorating with artificial snow sprays.