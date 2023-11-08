Results of the 3.24% bond per November 10, 2023-2043 of the Country of Sint Maarten

The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) has received subscriptions with respect to the 3.24% loan per November 10, 2023- 2043 of the Country of Sint Maarten for a total nominal amount of NAf. 61,354,000 at an issue price of 100.00%.

The Government of Sint Maarten has accepted the subscriptions at a price of 100.00%, at a yield of

3.24%. The nominal amount of the loan accepted is NAf. 60,854,000.

Settlement is due on Friday, November 10, 2023, at the CBCS.