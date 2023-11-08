General Audit Chamber featured in annual EUROSAI Magazine

The General Audit Chamber is pleased to announce the publication of an article authored by Secretary-General Mr. Keith de Jong and Mrs. Joane Dovale-Meit of Primarium in the annual EUROSAI Magazine. EUROSAI, the organization of European Supreme Audit Institutions, publishes this magazine to promote the efficient use of public resources worldwide.

Including the submission from non-member contributors is a recognition of their professional expertise

and the value of their insights in promoting transparent and accountable auditing practices. The article

also enhances the visibility of St. Maarten’s Audit Chamber in the international auditing community,

reflecting its commitment to good governance.

The Board of the General Audit Chamber celebrates and congratulates Mr. de Jong and Mrs. Dovale-Meit for their valuable contribution to the ongoing discussion on auditing through their well-written and insightful piece.

For more information about the General Audit Chamber’s activities and insights into the management of public funds, please visit www.arsxm.org and follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn (General Audit Chamber Sint Maarten).

The article is available for reading at www.eurosai.org.