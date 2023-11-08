Orco Bank Sint Maarten Participates in SMILE Event, Highlighting Commitment to

Innovation and Community Engagement

Orco Bank Sint Maarten proudly participated in SMILE – The St. Maarten Innovation, Initiatives & Industries Link-up Event, hosted by the St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) on Saturday, October 28th, 2023, at St. Maarten University. The event brought together a diverse group of entrepreneurs, business leaders, and innovators to foster collaboration, drive economic growth, and promote sustainable development within the island community.

Orco Bank’s dedicated team was actively engaged throughout the event, providing in-depth information

about the bank’s comprehensive suite of products and services, including personal banking, business

banking, and investment solutions. The team also offered valuable financial advice and insights to

attendees, helping them make informed decisions about their financial futures.

“We are thrilled to have been a part of SMILE and to have contributed to the vibrant atmosphere of

innovation and collaboration,” said Mrs. Judy King-Richardson Country Manager, Orco Bank Sint Maarten.

“Our participation aligns with our commitment to supporting local businesses, entrepreneurs, and the

broader community. We believe that fostering innovation is crucial for driving economic growth and

creating a sustainable future for Sint Maarten.”

Orco Bank’s participation in SMILE underscores the bank’s dedication to being a trusted financial partner

for the Sint Maarten community. The bank is committed to providing innovative financial solutions,

personalized service, and ongoing support to help individuals and businesses achieve their financial goals.

For more information about Orco Bank, please visit their website at https://www.orcobank.com/. To stay

abreast of daily posts and news follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/OrcoBank or

LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/orco-bank/.