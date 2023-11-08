TelEm Group celebrates connecting schools across St. MaartenDonates pencil cases, SIM cards, credit and access to discounted student and teacher plans

Popular entertainer, Rumari Rogers, a.k.a “Rummer” (left) is joining TelEm Group staff including

Marketing Officer, Adrian Lista (right) on a series of visits to various public schools across St. Maarten to

talk about internet connections and to donate some useful goodies to students.

Pond Island –TelEm Group staffers and local entertainer, Rumari Rogers (aka Rummer)

have taken to the road to visit schools across St. Maarten to celebrate education, connectivity

and to donate “Student Data Kits”.

Every year, all public schools on St. Maarten have access to internet courtesy of TelEm

Group, and one of the first schools visited recently, was the Oranjeschool on Frontstreet.

The company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility results in approximately 25

schools across St. Maarten being connected to the internet for free. As a result, thousands of

students and staff at these schools have access to the internet.

According to TelEm Group’s Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Mr. Michiel Parent, TelEm

has long been committed to schools and education on St. Maarten.

“By connecting schools worry free every day, year after year, we help reduce cost to

education for institutions so that educators can concentrate on what they do best, educate the

next generation.” Said Mr. Parent.

He further stated that, “TelEm understands that technology adds value to education in a big

way and we want to do even more! We want to further show our commitment to education

and connect students in other ways by giving them the tools to help them succeed and stay

connected.”

To celebrate their commitment, TelEm Group staff are currently visiting a number of these

schools to highlight their efforts and celebrate the importance of education. But that is not all

that the staff are doing during their visit. They are also donating pencil cases which include

necessities like pencils, rulers, erasers etc. to students. Also included is a special “Student

Data Kit” that comes preloaded with Top-Up and DATA to help make mobile internet access

easier. The SIM card kit also has access to special discounted data plans. They will have

access to plans with up to 30% off the regular cost. These discounted data plans will be

exclusive starting with students in grades 5 and 6 as well as to the teachers and staff at these

schools.

“It means students can continue to stay connected to internet and access the resources they

need at a much more affordable rate. Most important, they can also keep in contact with

parents, guardians, friends and family when they need to,” said Mr. Parent.

Mr. Parent says the company has had a very close relationship with St. Maarten’s primary

and secondary schools for many years. The company has sponsored numerous education and

sports events for schools and has been one of the main supporters of public schools in the

past when it came to helping with much-needed school supplies and equipment.

“We were very proud to continue to support schools and education on St. Maarten. TelEm is

committed to keeping these schools and students connected,” states Mr. Parent.

TelEm Group hopes its current visits will enhance the relationship it already has with St.

Maarten schools many of which proudly display TelEm Group sponsored posters with

motivating messages that encourage schoolchildren to make the best of the educational

opportunities available to them in a safe and respectful manner.