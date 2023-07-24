16 years imprisonment for brutal stabbing



The Court of First Instance in Sint Maarten has sentenced a man to sixteen years imprisonment for brutally assaulting

a young woman one year ago.

The defendant M.B., the ex-partner of E.H., repeatedly stabbed her and left her critically injured on the roadside. He faced charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault for the heinous attack that occurred near Emerald Funeral Home in July 2022.

The Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten OM SXM demanded a 16-year prison term for M.B. due to the severity of the crimes committed.

In its ruling on July 19, the Court awarded the victim compensation for her immaterial damages such as pain and suffering, and emotional distress experienced due to the severity of the incident.

During the trial, the OM SXM emphasized that this shocking incident deeply impacted the Sint Maarten community, causing unease and fear. OM SXM sees ensuring justice in such cases is crucial for community healing, especially for the victim and her support network.