2023 Income Tax Forms Due This Month~ Submit 2023 Income Tax Return Forms by May 31 Deadline ~

The Inspectorate of Taxes would like to remind the general public that the deadline for submitting

your 2023 Income Tax Return Form is Friday, May 31, 2024. Submissions must be made at the Tax

Administration Office, located in the Vineyard Building, during office hours from Monday to Friday,

between 8AM and 2PM. To avoid long wait times, it is advisable to submit your Income Tax Return

Form well before the deadline.

To access the 2023 Income Tax Return Forms A & B and view the list of required documents, please

visit www.tax.sx, under the Documents tab. The forms are also available on the Government of Sint

Maarten website and via the online services of the Government at

onlineservices.sintmaartengov.org.

Throughout May, seniors/pensioners can receive assistance exclusively at the Tax Administration

Office by appointment only. To qualify for assistance, seniors/pensioners must earn a maximum of

Naf 15,000.00 per year and should bring all required documents, such as a wage tax card, interest

letter, etc., to their appointment. To schedule an appointment, please contact the Tax

Administration via email at Ta*****@si************.org or by phone at 542-2143 / 542-5301 / 542-

5304 / 542-3839.

Please note that the 2023 Income Tax Return cannot be submitted online or via email. Tax Return

Forms must be submitted in person at the front office of the Tax Administration Office. Upon

submission, please remember to bring a copy of the form for stamping as a receipt. Requests for

extensions must be submitted before the deadline of Friday, May 31, 2024, along with a valid

reason. Additionally, spouses are reminded to jointly submit one tax form.

If you have any questions or require further assistance, please email the Sint Maarten Tax

Administration at ta*****@si************.org.