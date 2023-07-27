A female passed after a day at one of our local beaches

It is with deep regret that we report a tragic incident that occurred at one of our local beaches in the

Philipsburg area today.

Police dispatch received an urgent notification regarding a female experiencing difficulties breathing

after exiting the sea water.

In response to the distress call, the ambulance department was immediately dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, first aid was promptly administered to the affected individual.

Despite the best efforts of the medical responders, tragically the aid rendered was unable to save her

life. The medical examiner after arriving on suite determined that the deceased died of natural causes.

The Police Force of St. Maarten extend its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the

deceased during this difficult time.