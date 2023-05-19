Symposium on “Human Factors vs Technology” Successfully Concludes in Aruba

The week of May 09, 2023, witnessed a gathering of several Justice Ministers from various countries in
the Kingdom at the Symposium on “Human Factors vs Technology” held on the island of Aruba. This
significant event, aimed at fostering discussions on crucial and strategic matters concerning general
security, was coordinated by the steering committee “Information Coordination,” led by Mr. Juni
Nicolaas, Chief of National Security in Aruba.
Distinguished speakers at the Symposium included Mr. S. Hato, Minister of Justice of Curaçao, and Mr.
R. Tjon, Minister of Justice of Aruba. Their valuable insights shed light on the importance of investing in
technology as well as human resources to effectively combat crime.
The symposium facilitated a platform for stakeholders in the justice chain, both local and regional,
including chiefs of police from all countries in the Dutch Caribbean, RST, and representatives from semi-
public and private sectors, to come together and exchange ideas.
During the event, Chief Commissioner of Police of Sint Maarten Mr. C. John delivered a compelling
presentation on the utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI). His demonstration highlighted the
advantages and disadvantages of AI implementation.
He also emphasizing the need to strategically analyze and use the vast amounts of data available. His
presentation also delved into the practices of data collection by big businesses through cookies,
underlining the significance of sharing intelligence among different organizations for the overall security
and well-being of communities.
Chief Commissioner of Police of Sint Maarten delivered a significant proposal to the government of Sint
Maarten, highlighting the importance of harnessing big data. The recommendation stressed the need to
commence dialogues on the effective utilization of big data, not only to strengthen safety and security
measures but also to foster the development of strategic plans that would drive economic growth for
the country.
Acknowledging the vast possibilities offered by big data, the Chief Commissioner underscored its
relevance in formulating holistic strategies for the advancement of Sint Maarten. By harnessing the
power of data analytics, the government can make informed decisions and design comprehensive plans
that address the various needs of the country, leading to overall progress and prosperity.