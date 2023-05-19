CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN REALTORS HUB OFFERING EVEN MORE BENEFITS TO REALTORS AND HOMEOWNERS

Bank will offer Realtor of the Year Awards in several territories.

Bridgetown Barbados, 19 May 2023. Homeowners and those aspiring to homeownership around the region stand to benefit even more with the expansion of CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Realtors Hub.

The online portal which was launched two years ago allows clients who have pre-qualified for a mortgage to log on to the portal (cibfcib.com/realters-hub) and be connected to leading realtors who will assist them in selecting their dream home or ideal plot of land.

The bank recently announced special incentives for realtors including the Realtor of the Year Award which aims to recognise and honour realtors who have served the bank’s clients. The award also acknowledges the achievement of the bank’s realtor partners, their commitment to creating extraordinary client experiences and their outstanding work in communities in which the bank operates.

“Every day, we ask how we can make life even easier and more convenient for our clients, which has led us to the creation of the digital space “The Realtors Hub”. Many of you are already partners in this initiative and have secured your space in the CIBC FirstCaribbean Realtors Hub. Now, we want to not only thank you for assisting our clients, but we want to highlight your efforts through an innovative initiative – The CIBC FirstCaribbean Realtor of the Year Award,” said Deepa Boucaud, Executive Director, Retail and Business Banking

Mrs. Boucaud said realtors who are members of the CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Realtors Hub, and who hold an active real estate license are eligible for the award. They must demonstrate professionalism through good business conduct, community service and a sound and active relationship with CIBC FirstCaribbean.

The Realtor of the Year will be selected by CIBC FirstCaribbean in association with its clients, and the local community who will be given an opportunity to vote.

The award was announced during special client events held recently in The Cayman Islands, Jamaica and Barbados. A similar launch event will be held in the Bahamas shortly.