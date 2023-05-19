“Governor’s Symposium 2023 entitled ‘The Orange Economy: where creativity, innovation and growth meet”

Today, the Governor of Sint Maarten, His Excellency Ajamu Baly, LL.M., announced details regarding the 2023 Governor’s Symposium. The theme for this year’s event is The Orange Economy: where creativity, innovation, and growth meet”. This year’s theme was chosen to further strengthen St. Maarten’s economy by making it more resilient by means of Economic Diversification.

The event will be held at the auditorium of the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, in

Cupecoy, on Friday June 16, 2023. This year’s symposium will feature renowned national, regional, and

international speakers who will share their views, experiences, and best practices. There will also be an interactive

panel discussion with the audience and virtual attendees.

Due to the limited space, the Governor’s Symposium is by invitation only. The Governor is also inviting persons 18

years and older who are interested in attending the symposium to submit their personal requests via email

kabinet@kabgsxm.com or the Governor’s Facebook page. The deadline to submit your personal information is

Monday May 29, 2023. Based on the information submitted 20 persons will be selected and invited. However, the

public can watch the Symposium via a livestream. The livestream will be available to the public from 08:30AM, on

Friday June 16, 2023, and can be accessed via the Governor’s Facebook page.

The Governor’s Symposium Organizing Committee, installed to prepare the Symposium, is comprised of Ms. Clara

Reyes (Chair), Ms. Makhicia Brooks, Mr. Dwayne President, Mrs. Emilia Connor-Thomas, Mr. Miguel de Weever,

Ms. Ife Badejo, Mr. Frens Hartgers (Aide-de-Camp to the Governor) and Ms. Withney Murray (Secretary). As

preparations for the symposium progresses further updates will be provided.

The overall objective of the Governor’s Symposia is the promotion of good governance. The annual Governor’s

Symposium is a supportive platform for all invited stakeholders – government, civil society, and the private sector

to focus, raise awareness and, function as a catalyst for best practices within the community of Sint Maarten.

This will be the first Symposium hosting for Governor Baly since accepting office.



