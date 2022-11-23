Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Reminder to the Community to Attend Public Health Discussion on Thursday about Overuse and Misuse of Antibiotics

The community is reminded to attend a public health discussion event at the University of St. Martin (USM) on Thursday, November 24, Room 202 at 7:00 PM that has been organized in observance of World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW), which is from November 18-24, by Collective Prevention Services (CPS) in
collaboration with a number of stakeholders.
The public health discussion will also be carried live via the following link www.vidmedia.tv/live where persons will be able to follow via their cell phone, iPad, Desktop or Laptop computers.
You will be able to learn more about Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), and why it’s a global concern and what impact it could have on Sint Maarten.

The opening remarks at the public health discussion event will be made by the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA) Hon. Omar Ottley. The USM moderator will be Lysanne Charles.
Guest speakers for the evening will be Dr. Kalkidan Bekele, General Practitioner; Dr. Wandokayi Matowe, Pharmacologist; Sabine Vollenbroek, local Pharmacist; and Nkosazana Illis, Social Worker & Artist.
The stakeholders involved in creating awareness about AMR are: USM, PAS (Pharmacy Association of Sint Maarten), the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), and the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC).
For additional information about the AMR public discussion event, you can call CPS at 542-1222 or 914.

