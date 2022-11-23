COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Closed Thursday Morning but Open in the Afternoon

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, would like to inform the general public that the clinic at the CPS Offices at the Vineyard Building Office Park in Philipsburg is closed on Thursday morning November 24, but is open Thursday afternoon from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

Persons aged 12 years and older can receive their COVID-19 Pfizer Bivalent Booster. The booster is entirely free of harge and voluntary.

Please bring your vaccination card and a form of Identification (ID). CPS is requesting all visitors to wear a mask while inside the clinic.

CPS rolled out their bivalent booster campaign on October 6 for persons aged 60 years and older as well as health care providers and essential workers. This was then followed by persons under the age 60 years with underlying medical conditions on October 27. Persons fitting these categories can still visit CPS on Thursdays to receive their booster.

COVID-19 remains present in Sint Maarten, and therefore it is very important to get your booster as people are still falling ill.

In order for the vaccine to be relevant and up-to-date and protect you from serious disease, Pfizer has come out with the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.

These are called bivalent COVID-19 vaccines because they contain these two components. The bivalent COVID-19 vaccines may also be referred to as “updated” COVID-19 vaccines booster dose.

As the virus changes and your immunity naturally decreases over time, you may lose some of that protection, and therefore it is very important for you to get the latest booster.

COVID-19 vaccines continue to help protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 disease.