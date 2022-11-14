TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT BUSY INVESTIGATING SEVERAL ACCIDENTS

Throughout the busy week of St. Maarten’s day, personnel of the traffic department have been busy investigating several traffic accidents that had taken place.

At about 02:05 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 Central Dispatch received a call concerning an accident that had taken place on A.Th. Illigde Road. According to preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a white Hyundai i10, was driving on the A.th Illigde Road coming from the direction of the Anguilla Road heading in the direction of Arch Road.

Upon approaching the faint curve near the sports bar, the driver lost control of the vehicle she was operating because of wet road surface conditions, veered crossed into the lane of oncoming traffic, crosses over the ditch before she collided with the wall. Due to the accident, a driver suffered bruises to her nose and forehead as well as contusions to her right knee. She was given first aid and referred to her home physician. Her injuries were not life threatening