ACCIDENT ON AIRPORT ROAD

According to the preliminary investigation it appears that the driver of white kia picanto exited the gas station and attempted to turn left onto the Airport road. At the same time, the driver of a Toyota corolla was driving on airport road coming from the direction of Simpson bay bridge and going in the direction of causeway Bridge.

Attempting to avoid the collision, the driver of the Toyota Corolla swerved into the lane of oncoming traffic, but inevitably collided with the side of the Picanto. The force of the accident caused the Toyota corolla to the side of the road and collided head-on with a gold Jeep grand Cherokee that was parked on the side of the road.

Driver of the Toyota Corolla suffered a bruise to his forehead and complained of pain to the right side of his body. He was administered first aid and later transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center. The driver of Picanto was assess at the scene by ambulance personnel. He Complained of chest pain he too was given first aid by the Ambulance personnel. The investigation into this accident is ongoing.