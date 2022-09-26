

The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport is organizing an interactive and informative workshop entitled:

“Dating Violence Amongst Youth: The Silent Dangers.”

This workshop will help educate and empower parents, teachers, and the public via an open discussion on the physical, psychological, and social risk factors of dating violence amongst youth and how it can impact the individual’s well-being and their family.

The general-public, especially parents of primary and secondary school going children, are invited to attend. Teachers, community leaders and other interested persons are encouraged as well to come out to this forum, which will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the University of St. Martin from 7:30 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

For more information, contact the Student Support Services Division at 543-1235 or email studentsupportservices@sintmaartengov.org.

The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) provides services to students referred by the schools. These services consist of psychological services, counseling services, social work services, speech language pathology services and educational diagnostic services. SSSD also provides career services to students and parent education/information sessions.