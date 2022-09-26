Sint Maarten To Host First Annual Food Festival This November “St. Maarten Flavors” offers a month-long showcase of the island’s impressive and diverse culinary scene

The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau and the St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association announced the Dutch Caribbean island’s first annual food festival, dubbed “St. Maarten Flavors”. Taking place throughout November, now

recognized island-wide as culinary month, local restaurants are invited to participate by creating prix fixe menus highlighting select dishes at special price points. In addition to showcasing food specialties, restaurants will also be curating additional experiences to make dining even more unique – from live music and DJs to DIY sushi sessions.

As a Caribbean hub due to its central location, St. Maarten is home to a wide variety of cultures and influences including Trinidadian, Asian, Dutch, Italian and many more, which are all reflected in the island’s varied culinary offerings. The goal of “St. Maarten Flavors” is to both give local restaurants a platform to showcase their diverse creations as well as invite visitors and locals alike to immerse themselves in the dynamic food scene at an accessible price point.

Twenty two restaurants and counting have confirmed their participation in St. Maarten Flavors thus far: Aziana, Bamboo House, Bold Buddha, Bovin Steakhouse, Dutch Blonde Beach Bar, Emilio’s, Infinity, Irie Garden, Jai’s Contemporary Fusion Cuisine, Jax Steakhouse, La Patrona, Ocean Lounge, Pineapple Pete’s, Pink Pearl, Pure Ocean, Topper’s, Sale & Pepe, SALT, Spices of India, Three Amigos and Veranda Market & Bistro. Offerings will range from samplers or one course bites starting at $17.50 to full three course dining experiences at $49.00.

“We are delighted to dedicate the month of November to our local restaurants and give patrons a taste of just how much our culinary scene has to offer,” said Omar Ottley, acting Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport, and Telecommunication. “From our fine dining options to roadside lolos, the local flair and international influence shine through with every dish. We invite all to attend and get a taste of St. Maarten’s flavors, and look forward to

showcasing this annual event to visitors from around the world — giving them a reason to return for favorites and new flavors, year after year.”

Additionally, Dutch, French and other international chefs have an opportunity to showcase their skills throughout Fete de la Cuisine, which is making its comeback in St. Maarten from November 4-12 after a five-year absence. Scheduled events include a wine pairing and six-course meal led by seven international chefs, spirits tastings, fundraising dinners and more. St. Maarten also shares its land mass with French Saint Martin on the north side, which is hosting

the second annual Festival Gastronomie from November 11-22 – making it the perfect month for foodies who want to visit the island for a well-rounded, immersive experience.

For a complete list of participating restaurants or more information, visit https://www.stmaartenflavors.com