His Excellency Governor drs. Eugene B. Holiday awarded the Royal Decoration of ‘Commander in the Order of Orange- Nassau’



During the farewell reception hosted by Dutch State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitalization, Alexandra van Huffelen, in the Netherlands on Friday, September 23, His Excellency Governor drs. Eugene B. Holiday was awarded with the Royal Decoration of ‘Commander in the Order of Orange-Nassau’ from His Majesty the King Willem-Alexander through the State Secretary.

Since becoming a country on 10-10-10, Governor Holiday is the first person on Sint Maarten to be awarded this royal recognition in the Order of Orange-Nassau.

After a short introductory video produced by the Sint Maarten Government reflecting on the highlights of not only Governor Holiday’s tenure but also his contributions prior to 10-10-10 during the Constitutional process, as Managing

Director of the Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company, his role at the Central Bank of the Netherlands Antilles, N.V. GEBE, Winair, and during hurricane Luis, the royal decoration was bestowed upon him.

The second segment of the video reflected the characteristics in the words of all the persons that supported the nomination, this included the Philipsburg Methodist Congregation Circuit; Miguel Alexander, advisor and former

notary who has known Governor Holiday in different capacities for over 20 years; Dennis Richardson, former Lt. Governor of the Island Territory of Sint Maarten and advisor during the Constitutional trajectory; Dr. Nilda Arduin, the

first Ombudsman of Sint Maarten; and Joane Dovale-Meit, former Island Secretary and General Director of the Government of the Island Territory and advisor during the Constitutional trajectory.

The Council of Ministers (CoM), which formally nominated the Governor for a royal decoration and advised on the rank, was very pleased with the final outcome of the nomination and decision-making process.

Words of gratitude were also expressed to all the entities involved in the process which includes the advisory body ‘Kapittel voor de Civiele Orden’ and the Dutch Government; in particular Dutch State Secretary van Huffelen.

According to the Dutch royal decoration’s website, lintjes.nl, the awarding of Commander in the Order of Orange-Nassau – which is the third degree – is not common.

“The decorated person must have performed very special or important activities, or the merits have an international and even global appeal and meaning.”

During the annual King’s Day, it is customary that Governor Holiday awards citizens, who made a contribution of

outstanding value to the community. There are six classes in the Order of Orange-Nassau: