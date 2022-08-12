Governor pays working visit to Police Force



His Excellency the Governor of St. Maarten Drs. E. Holiday paid a working visit to the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM on Thursday, August 11, 2022.. The management team of KPSM delivered a state of affairs presentation of the

organization to the Governor.

During a guided tour of the Police Headquarters, the Governor greeted and talked with members of the various departments including Detectives and Uniform Divisions, Intelligence Department, Central Dispatch, Camera Surveillance, and Administration.

At the conclusion of his working visit his Excellency Governor Holiday thanked Chief Commissioner Carl John and the management team for the organization of the visit.

He expressed his appreciation for the invaluable service the police is providing, under challenging circumstances, in protecting the people and community of Sint Maarten.