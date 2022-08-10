Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Firearm confiscated in domestic violence incident

18 hours ago
Pearl FM


Police Central Dispatch received notification of a domestic assault in the vicinity of Zagersgut around 4:00am Wednesday.
The victim told officers at the scene that she was assaulted by her boyfriend during an altercation.  After a brief investigation, suspect with initials E.G. was arrested in connection with the incident. 
Police later learned that the suspect may have had a firearm in his house. The residence was searched and a handgun found under a bed. The firearm was confiscated in the interest of further investigation.
The suspect remains in police custody as the investigation continues in this case.

