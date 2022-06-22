CHANGE OF LEADERSHIP AT THE CARIBBEAN BROADCASTING UNION New President is Dr. Claire Grant



At its meeting of June 2022, the Board of Directors of the Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU) officially noted the recent change of leadership of the organization.

Dr. Claire Grant, General Manager of the RJRGLEANER Group, which is based in Jamaica, took over as Chair of the Board and President of the Union following the departure earlier in the month of Mrs. Kayleaser Deveaux-Isaacs.

In line with the Union’s by-laws, the Board then selected Mr. Richard Purcell, General Manager of CCN TV6 in Trinidad and Tobago to fill the post of Vice-President.

The Board agreed to fill the remaining vacancy for a ninth director, during the 53rd Annual General Assembly, taking place in Trinidad and Tobago from August 15 – 17, 2022 in partnership with the Tobago House of Assembly.

The Board also noted the sterling service to the Union by Mrs. Deveaux-Isaacs, formerly the General Manager of the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas (ZNS), as a member of the Board since 2017, as Vice-President, and as President.

