The Sint Maarten National Commission for UNESCO is organizing a ‘Wire Bending Exhibition’ on June 23, 2022. We are inviting schools and the public to visit the exhibition, which will be held at the Philipsburg Cultural and Community Center from 9 am-12 pm on the said date.

At the exhibition, the outstanding wire bending artwork of students from Sr. Borgia School, MAC Browlia Maillard Campus, and the Oranje School will be on display. The students, under the supervision of Mr. Lambert Holder, have created works of art that they are very proud of and would like to share with all schools and the public.

The wire bending project was piloted at the MAC Browlia Maillard Campus afterschool program in September 2017. It was later introduced to the Oranje school afterschool program in January 2018. It was then launched in the Sr. Borgia afterschool program in the school year 2021-2022. The National Commission for UNESCO is very proud of the work that is being produced by the students in the program and looks forward to introducing this wire bending program to other afternoon schools on the island. This ensures that this aspect of St. Martin’s cultural heritage continues to live on.