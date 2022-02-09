Minister Ottley: business hours extension forthcoming.



PHILIPSBURG— On Wednesday February 9th, during the live

Council of Ministers press briefing, the Minister of Public Health,

Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley announced that if the

hospitalization and active numbers continue in its current trajectory,

business hours will be extended to 1 am as soon as Friday February

11th.

The Minister then stated that while we have always been at the fore

front of the COVID-19 realities, we now see the rest of the world

speaking of the endemic nature of the virus and they are slowly

lifting their COVID-19 protocols.

Minister Ottley announced that St. Maarten is busy with their

normalcy strategy and it will be scheduled to role out as soon as

May 2022. “We have to come to the reality that COVID-19 is

something that will be around for a very long time”. said Ottley.

The Minister notified the press that if hospitalizations remain on the

downside for the rest of the week, business hours will be extended

to 1 am with phase 2 (11pm) being eliminated. We are on a forward

trajectory towards normalcy and cannot keep going backwards.