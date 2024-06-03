Featured Top Headlines

Join the Police Force of Sint Maarten: Answering the Call for a Safer Community!

2 days ago
Editor

The Sint Maarten Police Force is thrilled to announce the launch of our “Join the Police Force” campaign,
inviting dedicated individuals to answer the call and become part of our esteemed organization. This initiative aims to bolster our ranks with passionate, community-minded recruits who are ready to serve
and protect our beautiful island.
In an inspiring ceremony held on May 10th, 2024, we proudly graduated our latest class of police officers. These brave men and women have completed rigorous training and are now prepared to
uphold the law and ensure the safety of our citizens. Their commitment and perseverance embody the spirit of service that we seek in our new recruits.
As we celebrate the success of our recent graduates, we are eager to welcome new prospects into the fold. If you are driven by a sense of duty, integrity, and a desire to make a positive impact, we
encourage you to consider a career with the Sint Maarten Police Force. By joining us, you will be part of a dedicated team that works to maintain peace and order in our communities.
“Answering the Call and Join the Police Force: Your Community Needs You!”
To facilitate your journey in joining our ranks, registration forms are now available both physically and digitally. Interested candidates can pick up forms directly at our headquarters or conveniently download them from our official Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/Police.sx.
We understand the importance of staying connected and informed. Therefore, we will be sharing more
details about the recruitment process, requirements, and upcoming events on our social media pages.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to receive the latest updates and
announcements.

This is more than just a job; it is a calling to serve and protect the people of Sint Maarten. By
becoming a police officer, you will play a vital role in fostering a safe and secure environment for all
residents and visitors.
Join us in this noble pursuit. Answer the call and join the police force of Sint Maarten today!
For more information, visit our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/Police.sx or contact us
directly at our headquarters.
Stay connected, stay informed, and take the first step towards a rewarding career in law enforcement.
Contact:
Police Force of Sint Maarten
Communication Department
Email: we**************@po*******.sx
Phone: +1 721-542-2222 ext 112
Link: https://tinyurl.com/Join-SXM-Police-Force
Follow Us:
Facebook: @PoliceForceOfSintMaartenKpsm
Instagram: @PoliceForceOfSintMaartenKpsm
Together, we can build a safer Sint Maarten. Join us today!

