The Department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs isexcited to announce its “Just for Dad’s & Men” Masterclass, a series of monthly informationsessions specifically designed for dad’s and men.

The monthly sessions, run from June until November 2024, and cover a range of essential topics facilitated by experienced professionals, namely:
Friday June 28, 2024 (6.30pm-8pm)
Principles of Fatherhood by Mr. Lensworth Wilson,
Friday July 26, 2024 (6.30pm-8pm)
Legacy Matters (basic writing workshop) by Mr. Fabian Badejo, 6.30pm-8pm
Friday August 25, 2024: (6.30pm-8pm)
HE-motional Intelligence for Dads by Mr. Marvio Cooks 6.30pm-8pm
Saturday October 5, 2024: (10am-12pm)
Co-Parenting Strategies by Pastor Dr. Nanton 10am-12pm
Friday November 29, 2024 (6.30pm-8pm)
Rights & Responsibilities of Fathers by Mr. Marciano Geeerd
Motivational Presentation by Mr. Dino Arrundell
All sessions will take place in conference room 1 & 2 at the Government Administration
Building. The Just for Dad’s & Men Masterclass promises to be enlightening, transformative and
provide valuable insights and practical strategies through a combination of videos, group
discussions, hands-on exercises, and meaningful activities in a safe and supportive learning
environment. Most of all, it seeks to inspire men to pursue their fullest potential and play an
active role in their respective families and the wider society.
Registration can be done by scanning the QR code on the flyer or by completing a hard copy of
the registration form at any of the following Community Help Desks between 8:30am – 12:30pm:
St. Peters (Rupert I. Maynard Community Center) +17215203418
Cole Bay (Opposite Ace Mega Center) +17215204315
Dutch Quarter (Former Dr. Bryson Medical Clinic) +17215207651; and
Hope Estate (Gaston Boasman Help Desk for the Elderly and Disabled) +17215590819.
You can also request the form via email at CD***@si************.org.
Spaces are limited, therefore interested persons are encouraged to register by Friday June 14, 2024.
Persons that attend all sessions will receive a certificate of completion and a special surprise! We
look forward to your participation in these enriching sessions. Should you have any questions or
need further information, please do not hesitate to contact us at the abovementioned numbers or
email address.