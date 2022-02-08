Statia implements Nature and Environment Policy Plan



The Public Entity St. Eustatius will implement the Nature and Environment Policy

Plan (NEPP) in a joint effort with three Ministries in the Netherlands. These are the

Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality, the Ministry of Infrastructure and

Water Management, and the Ministry of Interior and Kingdom Relations. Projects as

the roaming animals project, the management and treatment of wastewater and

projects related to nature development will be continued.

The NEPP was prepared by the three Ministries, in 2019. It provides the framework for nature

and environmental policy in the Caribbean Netherlands during the current decade. By means of

more detailed and island-specific implementation agendas, the Public Entities, in collaboration

with the ministries, prepared an inventory, description and prioritization of the necessary

activities to achieve the goals in the NMBP. Subsequently, the Directorate of Economy, Nature

and Infrastructure (ENI) started with the elaboration of the NEPP in 2020 in a joint effort with

STENAPA and other stakeholders under the leadership of Wolfs Consultancy. This was done

through the Implementation Agenda Nature and Environmental Policy Plan Sint Eustatius. This is

called the Implementation Agenda which was approved by the Executive Council on 30

November 2021.

The overall objective of the Implementation Agenda is to improve a sustainable food supply,

sustainable management and the use of nature and the environment on Statia. Part of the

Implementation Agenda includes a Land Recovery program as well as the continuation of the

Roaming animal’s project. There is also funding allotted for a study into options for wastewater

management and treatment on the island.

Priorities

In connection with feasibility, a list of priorities has also been drawn up for the short to medium

term.

For example, the agricultural sector is a priority for Statia in order to be less dependent on

imports, to generate healthy food for its own population and at the same time to create

employment and economic opportunities.

Nature, in addition to its intrinsic value, is an important carrier for economic sustainability and

development. Currently, nature on Statia is vulnerable and under pressure. The implementation

of the policy plan is deemed urgent and necessary and is consistent with the mission Statement

of the directorate of ENI which is “Creating Economic opportunities through infrastructure

development and nature conservation’.

The fishery sector is also of high importance for the island. Development of this sector increases

food security and strengthens and diversifies the local economy.

The environmental policy is still in its infancy and further development in the area of ​​waste and

wastewater treatment is necessary.

The Public Entity has limited administrative power and expertise and will only be able to tackle

these challenges in close cooperation with the Dutch Ministries for financing and

implementation and to guarantee long-term management and maintenance.

Governance

The NMBP also includes a governance structure for monitoring, coordinating and evaluating

progress towards achieving its objectives. A steering committee has already been set up for

Statia, which consists of representatives from the three ministries, the deputy Government

Commissioner Claudia Toet and the program manager who will be selected soon.