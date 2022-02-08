Statia implements Nature and Environment Policy Plan

The Public Entity St. Eustatius will implement the Nature and Environment Policy
Plan (NEPP) in a joint effort with three Ministries in the Netherlands. These are the
Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality, the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Water Management, and the Ministry of Interior and Kingdom Relations. Projects as
the roaming animals project, the management and treatment of wastewater and
projects related to nature development will be continued.
The NEPP was prepared by the three Ministries, in 2019. It provides the framework for nature
and environmental policy in the Caribbean Netherlands during the current decade. By means of
more detailed and island-specific implementation agendas, the Public Entities, in collaboration
with the ministries, prepared an inventory, description and prioritization of the necessary
activities to achieve the goals in the NMBP. Subsequently, the Directorate of Economy, Nature
and Infrastructure (ENI) started with the elaboration of the NEPP in 2020 in a joint effort with
STENAPA and other stakeholders under the leadership of Wolfs Consultancy. This was done
through the Implementation Agenda Nature and Environmental Policy Plan Sint Eustatius. This is
called the Implementation Agenda which was approved by the Executive Council on 30
November 2021.
The overall objective of the Implementation Agenda is to improve a sustainable food supply,
sustainable management and the use of nature and the environment on Statia. Part of the
Implementation Agenda includes a Land Recovery program as well as the continuation of the
Roaming animal’s project. There is also funding allotted for a study into options for wastewater
management and treatment on the island.
Priorities
In connection with feasibility, a list of priorities has also been drawn up for the short to medium
term.
For example, the agricultural sector is a priority for Statia in order to be less dependent on
imports, to generate healthy food for its own population and at the same time to create
employment and economic opportunities.
Nature, in addition to its intrinsic value, is an important carrier for economic sustainability and
development. Currently, nature on Statia is vulnerable and under pressure. The implementation
of the policy plan is deemed urgent and necessary and is consistent with the mission Statement
of the directorate of ENI which is “Creating Economic opportunities through infrastructure
development and nature conservation’.
The fishery sector is also of high importance for the island. Development of this sector increases
food security and strengthens and diversifies the local economy.
The environmental policy is still in its infancy and further development in the area of waste and
wastewater treatment is necessary.
The Public Entity has limited administrative power and expertise and will only be able to tackle
these challenges in close cooperation with the Dutch Ministries for financing and
implementation and to guarantee long-term management and maintenance.
Governance
The NMBP also includes a governance structure for monitoring, coordinating and evaluating
progress towards achieving its objectives. A steering committee has already been set up for
Statia, which consists of representatives from the three ministries, the deputy Government
Commissioner Claudia Toet and the program manager who will be selected soon.