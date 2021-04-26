The St. Maarten Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (SMBBFF) prepares athletes for the upcoming “Inter-Island Bodybuilding Fitness & Physique Championship” competition.

The St. Maarten Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (SMBBFF) met on Sunday, April 25, 2021, with the athletes that will be participating in the upcoming “Inter-Island Bodybuilding Fitness & Physique Championship, organized by the Bodybuilding & Fitness Association of Saint Martin (BFASM), scheduled to take place on July 31, 2021, on the French side.

The athlete representing the Dutch side will be competing in the “Men’s Physique, Bikini, Bodybuilding and Women’s Fitness” divisions (Pro-qualifier).

During the meeting, athletes were provided with pertinent information with regard to the competition and upcoming fundraising activities.

Following an assessment of the athlete’s current physique, the Board also expounded on the process for selecting the team, areas for improvements, and the need for athletes to already be in the mindset of extreme commitment as they prepare for the competition.

The athletes were offered advice about proper nutrition and rest, consistency in training, and words of encouragement to the athletes by the Board.