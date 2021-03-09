Minister Of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport drs.. Samuel says sports development faced many challenges during the Covid 19 pandemic.

On Sunday, March 7th, 2021, the Sint Maarten Sports and Olympic Federation held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Sports Conference (SC).

The event, which took place at the Belair Community Center and started shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday, attracted representatives from several sports organizations, including Swimming, Baseball, Basketball, Football, Fencing, Drag Racing, Auto Motor, Pool and Billiard, Judo and Cycling.

During the program, representatives of the SMSOF also observed a moment of silence for the island’s baseball legend, the late Etienne Albert Artsen, who passed away on Wednesday, December 16th, 2021.

On hand for the occasion was, among others, the Honorable Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, .drs. Rodolphe Samuel, who delivered the opening remarks. In his opening speech, he reflected on the many challenges sports development face and continue to endure during the Covid 19 pandemic.

It is against this backdrop he asserted: “The year 2020 had been a challenging one for sports, not only on Sint Maarten but throughout the world. Preparations for international games have all been impacted due to the pandemic.”

While addressing the audience at the commencement of the Annual General Meeting and Sports Conference of the Sint Maarten Sports and Olympic Federation, the ECYS Minister also referred to the challenges that the country faces due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

“Here on Sint Maarten, we too are facing the effects of Covid 19. We were faced with a lockdown in March, which was then followed by the phased reopening of our economy,” the Minister said.

According to him, sports have been affected due to the sports facilities being closed because of safety regulations to effectively control the spread of the virus. Despite all, the Minister noted, you remained steadfast and committed to the restarting of your sports activities once permission was granted

Minister Samuel, who congratulated the Sint Maarten Sports and Olympic Federation (SMSOF), also told the audience that the Ministry is committed to sports development.

“The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport is fully committed to sports in general and will do all that is within its reach to ensure that 2021 is a successful year for sports,” Minister Rodolphe Samuel said.

ture.