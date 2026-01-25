SUSPECT ARRESTED ONE YEAR AFTER COLE BAY ARSON INCIDENTS



– The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has arrested a suspect in connection with arson

incidents that occurred at a business

establishment in the Cole Bay area in January

2025.

The suspect, a 52-year-old male identified by

the initials R.A.A.R., was arrested on

Thursday, January 22nd, 2026, following an

ongoing investigation. The arson incidents

occurred on January 15 and 16, 2025, and an

arrest warrant had been issued in connection

with these cases.

Police officers on patrol observed the suspect

in the Sucker Garden area and proceeded to

stop and arrest him without incident.

During a routine safety search conducted at the time of the arrest, officers discovered an

object resembling a firearm in the suspect’s possession. The item was immediately

confiscated and secured as evidence.

The suspect was transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where he is currently being

held for questioning as the investigation continues.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten emphasizes that the passage of time does not prevent

justice from being served. This arrest demonstrates KPSM’s continued commitment to

investigating serious crimes and holding those responsible accountable, regardless of when

the offense occurred.

The investigation remains ongoing.