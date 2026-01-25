SUSPECT ARRESTED ONE YEAR AFTER COLE BAY ARSON INCIDENTS

– The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has arrested a suspect in connection with arson
incidents that occurred at a business
establishment in the Cole Bay area in January
2025.
The suspect, a 52-year-old male identified by
the initials R.A.A.R., was arrested on
Thursday, January 22nd, 2026, following an
ongoing investigation. The arson incidents
occurred on January 15 and 16, 2025, and an
arrest warrant had been issued in connection
with these cases.
Police officers on patrol observed the suspect
in the Sucker Garden area and proceeded to
stop and arrest him without incident.
During a routine safety search conducted at the time of the arrest, officers discovered an
object resembling a firearm in the suspect’s possession. The item was immediately
confiscated and secured as evidence.
The suspect was transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where he is currently being
held for questioning as the investigation continues.
The Police Force of Sint Maarten emphasizes that the passage of time does not prevent
justice from being served. This arrest demonstrates KPSM’s continued commitment to
investigating serious crimes and holding those responsible accountable, regardless of when
the offense occurred.
The investigation remains ongoing.