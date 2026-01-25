Arrest Made in Jewelry Store Robbery Investigation



The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has successfully

tracked down, arrested, and returned a fugitive suspect

wanted for a jewelry store robbery that occurred on

September 5th, 2025.

The suspect, J.J.B., a 37-year-old male, attempted to evade

justice by fleeing Sint Maarten immediately following the

robbery. His freedom was short-lived. Through relentless

investigative work and decisive coordination with regional

law enforcement partners, KPSM tracked down the fugitive,

secured his arrest, and brought him back to face justice on

Sint Maarten.

J.J.B. is now in custody at the Philipsburg Police Station,

where he will remain for further investigation.

KPSM commends its regional and international partners

whose swift action and unwavering cooperation made this

arrest possible. These partnerships are essential weapons in

our fight against cross-border criminal activity.

Let this serve as an unequivocal warning: criminals who

believe they can rob our community and escape to

neighboring islands are gravely mistaken. There is no safe

haven. KPSM and its law enforcement partners will pursue

you relentlessly, across any border, or ocean.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten remains committed to protecting our community and

holding criminals accountable—no matter where they run.