Arrest Made in Jewelry Store Robbery Investigation

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has successfully
tracked down, arrested, and returned a fugitive suspect
wanted for a jewelry store robbery that occurred on
September 5th, 2025.
The suspect, J.J.B., a 37-year-old male, attempted to evade
justice by fleeing Sint Maarten immediately following the
robbery. His freedom was short-lived. Through relentless
investigative work and decisive coordination with regional
law enforcement partners, KPSM tracked down the fugitive,
secured his arrest, and brought him back to face justice on
Sint Maarten.
J.J.B. is now in custody at the Philipsburg Police Station,
where he will remain for further investigation.
KPSM commends its regional and international partners
whose swift action and unwavering cooperation made this
arrest possible. These partnerships are essential weapons in
our fight against cross-border criminal activity.
Let this serve as an unequivocal warning: criminals who
believe they can rob our community and escape to
neighboring islands are gravely mistaken. There is no safe
haven. KPSM and its law enforcement partners will pursue
you relentlessly, across any border, or ocean.
The Police Force of Sint Maarten remains committed to protecting our community and
holding criminals accountable—no matter where they run.